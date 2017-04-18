Gubernatorial hopefuls Perriello, Gillespie top their parties in fundraising for first quarter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Campaigning isn’t cheap, but some of the candidates hoping to be the commonwealth’s next governor are getting some big help from some big names.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday reveal who is contributing to the race. The names of the donors and how much they forked over during the first quarter (January 1 to March 31, 2017) are posted on the website for the Virginia Department of Elections.

According to nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), the number of small donations ($100 or less) during the first quarter more than doubled since the last gubernatorial race in 2013. VPAP notes that online giving has made it easier for campaigns to raise money. Still, those small donations only made up 10 percent of all funds raised.

To see VPAP’s breakdown of the campaign finance reports, click HERE.

For democrats, Tom Perriello outraised his opponent, Ralph Northam, during the first quarter.

For the first three months of the year, Perriello brought in about $2.2 million. Northam, who could not raise money during the legislative session in January and February, reported $1.5 million.

Though Perriello raised more during the first quarter, Northam still has more money overall.

Perriello’s campaign got its boost from some noticeable names. According to the report he filed, he received more than $385,000 in donations from the Soros family. The largest chunk of that was from billionaire hedge fund founder George Soros.

Other notable names on Perriello’s contribution list include author John Grisham at $25,000 and Dave Matthews Band member Boyd Tinsley at $2,500.

Topping Northam’s donations for the first quarter is $100,000 from Governor Terry McAuliffe’s “Common Good VA” PAC. Near the top of the list for Northam’s “Stronger Together” PAC is $15,000 from Athem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

For republicans, Ed Gillespie remained the top fundraiser out of the three GOP contenders. His campaign finance report indicates he raised $1.9 million during the first quarter.

Gillespie’s report includes $25,000 from President George W. Bush, for whom Gillespie served as counselor. It also includes $20,000 from Karl Rove.

Corey Stewart’s campaign reports raising more than $300,000 during the quarter and Frank Wagner nearly $60,000.

The primary election is June 13.

