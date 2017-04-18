Five-run seventh inning leads VCU over VMI 5-4

The following comes directly from VCU:

Final Score: VCU 5, VMI 4

Location: The Diamond (Richmond, Va.)

Records: VCU 22-15 (10-2 A-10), VMI 17-20 (4-8 SoCon)

The Short Story: For the second consecutive game, the VCU Rams have risen to the occasion late, as they trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. A five-run bottom of the seventh that was punctuated by a Dylan Isquirdo bases clearing double would send the Black & Gold to a 5-3 win over the VMI Keydets. Hayden Moore would get collect his first collegiate victory, while Sam Donko grabbed his ninth save of the season.

LEADING OFF

HOW IT HAPPENED

VMI scored first in the top of the second inning, Mason Adamson hit a triple down the left field line, scoring both runners that were on base for the Keydets. That would give them a 2-0 lead.

VCU threatened to score in the bottom of the fourth, as a throwing error led to Willett reaching base. However, Darian Carpenter tired to score on the play but was thrown out at home to end the inning.

The Keydets would add one more run in the top of the fifth inning, as Payton Maddox beat out the back end of a double play, scoring a run and giving VMI a 3-0 lead.

The Black & Gold got two base runners on in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a single from Farrar and a walk by Steven Carpenter. However, a pop up and a double play would end the inning and the threat from the Rams.

The Rams would finally break through in the bottom of the seventh as they loaded the bases with consecutive singles from Willett, Ching, and Lamb. Isquirdo would be the guy to bring them all in, doubling down the left field line and scoring all three, tying the game up 3-3.

After Farrar put up an RBI groundout to take a 4-3 lead, Witt put the dagger in the inning with a single to center, scoring another run to give the Rams a 5-3 lead.

The Keydets would get one back in the top of the eighth inning, as Matt Dunlevy would beat out a double play ball that would have ended the inning, in the process scoring a run and cutting the VCU lead back to one, 5-4.

WHAT’S NEXT

VCU will return to action this weekend starting on Friday, as they will travel to the Bronx to take on Fordham for a three-game Atlantic 10 series. First pitch for Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m.