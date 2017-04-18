Elderly Cleveland retiree shot and killed in gruesome video was a gentle person

CLEVELAND (AP) — A daughter of the elderly Cleveland man who was shot and killed in a gruesome video posted on Facebook says he was a gentle person, with nothing mean about him.

Debbie Godwin says her father, 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., was shot Sunday afternoon while he was picking up aluminum cans. She says he “wasn’t harming anyone.”

Authorities are searching multiple states for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, the man suspected of killing Godwin. Police say they have no idea what led up to what they say appears to be a random shooting.

In the video, Stephens names a woman and tells the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., that “she’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.”

Debbie Godwin says her father was retired and had 10 children. She says he spent the day before the shooting doing one of the things he loved most, fishing in Lake Erie.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.