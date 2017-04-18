Concrete pig meant to raise money for charity stolen from restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local restaurant is looking for a stolen pig. The 40-pound concrete piece of art was meant to be auctioned off this weekend for charity.

On Saturday, Lunch and Supper in Scott’s Addition is hosting its second annual Big Pig Project.

“It is a barbecue festival with music and a live pig auction with our concrete pigs,” said Lunch and Supper owner Rick Lyons. “Our 100-pound and 40-pound concrete pigs.”

The event raises money for the Richmond Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Each pig was sponsored by a local company and then designed by local artists, but now one of those pigs has gone missing.

“Our Pabst Blue Ribbon pig has gone missing,” Lyons said. “It was taken off the table sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.”

All the pigs are kept at the event space behind the restaurant. Now they’ve run a locked chord through the pigs to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We figured the pig would probably go between $800- $1000 because it is a locally favorite brand,” Lyons said.

Owner Rick Lyons said it’s not about something being stolen from the restaurant but it being stolen from charity.

“The 800-1000 doesn’t seem like a lot to people, but that could take care of a family at the Ronald McDonald house for days or a week while they are getting whatever treatment they are having done,” Lyons said.

Now Lyons said he just wants the pig returned, no questions asked.

An anonymous phone call telling me where it is safe and sound and I’ll go pick it up,” Lyons said. “We just want the pig back for the charity auction.”

Lunch and Supper is located in Scott’s Addition at 1213 Summit Avenue.

If you think you can help find the missing pig, contact them at 804-353-0111.

