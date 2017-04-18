2 men charged with the murder of Spotsylvania woman in court

Related Coverage 2 men arrested for the murder of Spotsylvania woman

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The case against two men charged with killing a Spotsylvania woman back in December of 2015 is moving forward Tuesday.

Joshua Christopher Williams, 29, and Jonathan Julian Vejarano, 28, both of Spotsylvania was charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 21-year-old Heather Ciccone.

Williams is set to be arraigned and Vejarano will have an attorney advisement hearing.

Ciccone was found dead in her vehicle in a driveway off of Piney Branch Road on Sunday, December 6, 2015. Police said she died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

