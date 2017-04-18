2 men caught trying to escape Henrico Jail East

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sources with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office tell 8News that two inmates were captured after attempting to escape from Henrico Jail East Tuesday night.

The inmates were Clayton Douglas Musselman and Frank Edward Wilson Arthur.

Clayton is currently serving time for grand larceny, failure to appear, and a probation violation charge. Arthur is currently serving time for multiple drug charges including a manufacturing charge.

The sheriff’s office says the duo breached two fences, but were stopped at a third fence when they were seen by an operator watching the cameras. The sheriff’s office says the inmates fell from one of the fences, and when captured, were cut up from the fences and from the fall.

The two were apprehended by the New Kent Sheriffs office who were near by and transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The Henrico Sheriff’s office says charges of attempted escape are forthcoming.

No staff members were injured and the Sheriff’s office says there was never a danger to the public.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.