VIDEO: Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside California home

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A woman woke up to a mountain lion snatching her dog off of her bed at a Pescadero home early Monday morning, according to deputies.

At around 3 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her dog was taken by a mountain lion from her home in the area of 800 Native Sons Road.

The woman told deputies she and a child were sleeping in a bedroom with their 15-pound Portuguese Podengo at the foot of the bed.

They had left the bedroom’s French doors partially open to let the dog out.

In the middle of the night, the woman woke up to her dog barking aggressively.

She looked up at the French doors and saw a shadow of an animal enter the room.

The animal took the small dog from the bed and walked out, she told deputies.

The woman then went outside with a flashlight to look for her dog. She saw large wet paw prints at the entrance to the bedroom and called 911.

Deputies searched the area and also found paw prints similar to a mountain lion.

Authorities want to remind residents to lock and secure their home’s doors and windows.

