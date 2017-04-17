Sinkhole closes Henrico County baseball field

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A sinkhole has caused an Henrico County baseball field to close.

The sinkhole is located near the 2nd base at Holman Middle School in Glen Allen.

Crews have filled the sinkhole with some gravel, but the field is closed indefinitely until the hole is completely repaired.

The baseball team will now play and practice at Tuckahoe Little League.

