Richmond Police seek suspect in convenience store burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department need the public’s help identifying a man who broke into an area convenience store earlier this month.

At roughly 3:35 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, police say an unknown male suspect forced open the glass on the front door of the Cool Lane Express, located at 2001 Mechanicsville Turnpike, entered and stole several undisclosed items before fleeing the area on foot.

No suspect description has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Michael Kirby at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

