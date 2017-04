RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rice transfer Marcus Evans announced on Twitter Tuesday he will follow new VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades to Richmond to play for VCU. Evans led the Owls in scoring in Rhoades’s final year there.

Evans will have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Evans is from Chesapeake and attended Cape Henry Collegiate School before moving on to Rice.