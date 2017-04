FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Publix Super Markets announced Monday afternoon that a new location will open in Fredericksburg.

The store will be located on the southeast corner of Route 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway.

It is projected to open in 2018.

The new store will also employ approximately 140 associates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.