Police: 19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting at Spotsylvania party

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at a party in Spotsylvania County over the weekend.

According to Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger L. Harris, deputies responded to an area near the Lee Hill Community Center in reference to a shooting. It was later discovered that a juvenile teen was shot in the upper torso and transported to a local hospital before authorities arrived.

Detectives learned that during a large party in the area, 19-year-old Kendall Brown was involved in a dispute with a juvenile. At some point during the altercation, Brown produced a firearm and shot the victim, who underwent surgery and is now recovering at a local hospital.

Brown, who turned himself in Monday, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.