More than 600 attend christening of Kaleb ‘Baby Buns’ Graves

Video courtesy Arkell and Dana’s Baby Bun Facebook page.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 600 people attended the christening of Kaleb ‘Baby Buns’ Graves on Easter Sunday.

Kaleb’s parents, Dana Griffin-Graves and Arkell Graves, held their 1-year-old during the service at Zion Apostolic Temple.

Nearly 2,500 people watched a 28-minute video of Kaleb’s christening that was shared on ‘Baby Buns’ Facebook page.

Baby Buns, as he is known after a viral video showed his mom telling her husband she was pregnant with ‘buns in the oven,’ was born prematurely.

He spent nearly a year in the hospital but is now at home with family. 8News has been following his journey since the beginning.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.