Hopewell water system flush begins today

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia American Water will begin flushing the water mains in its Hopewell distribution system beginning Monday, April 17.

Flushing will take place in the City of Hopewell from April 17 to May 29; in the Prince George County subdivisions of Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West and Stratford Woods from May 30 to June 9; and Fort Lee from June 12 to July 7.

The flushing will be performed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The annual system flushing helps to remove mineral deposits and sediment from water mains.

Customers might notice a slightly stronger chlorine taste and odor in their drinking water because of the treatment process change.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Virginia American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers might experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water.

If water is discolored, customers should open up faucets and let cold water run until clear before using it again, and refrain from doing laundry during that time.

For more information and further questions, contact the Virginia American Water’s toll-free, 24-hour customer service line at 800-452-6863.

