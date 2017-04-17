‘Everybody’s name is important:’ Lee-Davis HS principal goes Above and Beyond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Good Morning Richmond continues their Above and Beyond the Classroom segment.

We introduce you to a principal in Hanover who is so well-loved that the teachers and staff at his school reached out to us saying they really wanted us all to know how great he is.

Charles Stevens is the principal at Lee-Davis High School.

You’ll always find him interacting with people whether it’s greeting students in the hallway or doing the morning announcements.

“I see Mr. Stevens probably every day in the hallway, or coming to my class, or he’ll be at one of my events or something or taking pictures of practices and I think it’s really cool how much he likes to be involved with us,” said Jessica Baskerville, an 11th grader at the school.

And you can tell Mr. Stevens loves his job and the school.

“It’s the best place on earth to be. This is my community,” Mr. Stevens said

He also uses what he learned as a coach.

“And being a principal for me, especially having coached basketball for 16 years, it’s like coaching every day, so I get to coach kids, I get to coach teachers…whoever…so it’s a lot of excitement,” Mr. Stevens said.

He makes personal relationships, one of which by remembering students’ names.

“Everybody’s name is important,” Mr. Stevens said.

Special athletic teacher Sara Salvato and several of her colleagues recommended Mr. Stevens for Above and Beyond the Classroom.

“We could have bought him a gift card but we wanted everyone to know wonderful he is,” Salvato said.

She says he’s supportive not just to students but to also teachers and staff.

“Mr. Stevens is everywhere, he’s always at events. If something’s going on in your life, he’ll give you a call to say, ‘hey, what’s going on? How are you?’ He’ll come by your classroom to check on you. He’s just the type of person that he’s just always there,'” Salvato said.

People have been reaching out all weekend to 8News anchor Whitney Harris saying why Mr. Stevens is so great.

Mr. Stevens actually thought about going into journalism but instead decided to become a teacher and coach, and eventually a principal.

