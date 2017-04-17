Death investigation underway in Goochland after man in wheelchair found dead in parking lot

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Goochland County after a man in a wheelchair was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning.

According to Goochland Police, the man was found by a newspaper carrier in the middle of a parking lot at Retreat at West Creek apartments the near the Henrico County line.

Police said the situation is being treated as a crime scene out of an abundance of caution, however, authorities are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The man did have trauma and left a trail of blood through a large portion of the parking lot, police said.

Goochland’s sheriff says it appears that trauma was from a “previous injury,” but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

