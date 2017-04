CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car accident has shut down Route 288 north just south of Chester Road.

One lane of Route 288 is also shut down due to the crash.

According to Chesterfield Fire, a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the median and struck a vehicle traveling northbound.

Two people injured but are expected to be OK.

288 North is shut down just south of Chester Rd. Also one lane of 288 south due to vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/WwjvrdTKhb — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) April 17, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.