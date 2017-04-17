Canadian brewery announces Fake News Ale to “make beer great again”

TORONTO (WCMH) — A Canadian brewery has announced a new craft beer called Fake News Ale.

The restaurant and brewery, Northern Maverick Brewing, announced the beer on twitter April 10.

Their website says the beer is the first in their charitable series. Five percent of sales will be donated to “help reverse a questionable policy.”

The voting will begin in a couple weeks to determine which charity will receive the donations.

The company’s twitter account said they are currently not shipping to the United States. Direct delivery starts in June.

The brewery opens this summer.