CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are working several small brush fires in the area of Midlothian Turnpike and Woolridge Road in Chesterfield County.

One lane of westbound Midlothian Turnpike has been shut down.

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

