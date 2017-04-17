All westbound lanes closed on I-64W in New Kent County near Courthouse Rd. due to multi-vehicle crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes on I-64 West in New Kent County near Courthouse Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being diverted to the off and on ramps at the interchange to get by.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

