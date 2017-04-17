8News takes a ‘Work Day Paws’ to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Donuts and dogs delivered to your workplace? It was a reality today across the Richmond area through a program called Work Day Paws.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) teamed up with Canine Adventure and Sugar Shack Donuts to take dogs and cats to local businesses for playtime in exchange for a $100 or $200 donation.

“It can be very stressful for them in the shelter, so it’s good for them to have time outside of that,” explains Victoria Poe, who works with both RACC and Canine Adventure. “We’d also just like to help you all unwind at work, relieve some stress, and a dog is a great way to do it.”

All money raised from these special house calls goes to the Richmond Animal Welfare Foundation, which is the RACC medical emergency services fund.

Each dog and cat selected for Work Day Paws has been spayed or neutered and is available for adoption at RACC.

Poe says while it’s possible to expand your family through a breeder, adopting is an option that saves lives and helps the dogs and cats thrive with human companionship.

“They really need it,” she adds. “They’re all really stressed out in the shelter, and it means a lot for them to be in a home.”

For adoption information about any of the animals that stopped by 8News today or to make a donation to the Richmond Animal Welfare Foundation, follow this link or call (804) 646-5573.

