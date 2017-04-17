23-year-old Chester woman dies in Prince George County single-car crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of West Quaker Road.

Authorities said at approximately 7:10 p.m., crews responded to the reported crash involving an overturned vehicle with the driver ejected.

The driver, identified as Melissa L. Michael, age 23, of Chester, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Michael was traveling eastbound on West Quaker Rd in a 2006 Hyundai.

The car traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver was ejected from the car during the crash.

Investigators preliminary findings reveal she was not wearing a seatbelt.

