Wrong-way driver taken to hospital in 4 car crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash of a wrong-way driver on Powhite North, causing a 4 vehicle accident.

The driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck 3 vehicles.

Police say injuries are minor and only the wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital

Drivers can expect delays while the accident is being cleared.

