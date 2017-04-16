Wrong-way driver taken to hospital in 4 car crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash of a wrong-way driver on Powhite North, causing a 4 vehicle accident.
The driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck 3 vehicles.
Police say injuries are minor and only the wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital
Drivers can expect delays while the accident is being cleared.
