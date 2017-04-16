VT shooting survivor working to make college campuses safer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was 10 years ago this week that 32 people were shot and killed and more than a dozen others hurt in the Virginia Tech shootings.

One of those survivors is now working hard to make college campuses safer.

“I didn’t think they were gunshots,” Kristina Anderson recalled, remembering April 16th, 2007. “I always kind of describe it as an axe being taken to a piece of wood. It was very alarming, very jarring.”

Anderson had just gotten to her French class in Virginia Tech’s Norris Hall.

“My professor told us to get down, I quickly got on the floor, hugged my desk, tried to put my body under that space,” she said. “He burst in the classroom, he doesn’t say anything, doesn’t pause, opens fire. I was shot three times.”

A famous photo taken moments after police breached the doors, shows Anderson being carried to safety by first responders.

“I lost my gall bladder,” she said. “Two-thirds of one of my kidneys and parts of my large and small intestines.”

It was about a year later after she had recovered that Anderson starting going to campus safety conferences.

Speaking to her on skype, she told 8News’ Morgan Dean that with money donated to her after the Tech tragedy, she began the Koshka foundation for safer schools and began sharing her story of survival with others.

Last year alone, she spoke to 86 different groups. Those discussions lead her to wonder how smartphones could help make campuses safer.

“There are many obstacles to reporting information,” she explained. “We as the public may not feel comfortable walking into a police station, or calling 911.”

So, she helped create the LiveSafe app where students can report crimes, threats, mental health concerns and many other things with a few clicks on their phones. It also allows schools to send out instant emergency messages.

VCU was one of the test schools. It’s now being used at campuses across the country, including Virginia Tech.

“Through LiveSafe, people can report confidentially and anonymously,” Anderson said. “They can add in extra details. From the police angle, we wanted to understand how to help their efforts to stop crime.”

She hopes Livesafe is just the beginning of making campuses safer and is encouraged by what she sees at these seminars.

“I saw more communication, I see people working together,” she said. “There’s folks from mental counseling, will be at the same table with law enforcement officers.”

