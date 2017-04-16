Va. Beach man killed while photographing Eastern Shore truck race

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) – A man taking photographs died after being struck by a mud hop vehicle at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge in Northampton County on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say that around 3:12 p.m., 48-year-old Rick Ulerick, of the 6300 block of Knob Hill Drive in Virginia Beach, was taking photographs at a Mud Bog event through the pit when he was accidentally struck by a truck that was participating in the event.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Ulerick was not injured.

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.