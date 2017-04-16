Thousands stroll down Monument Avenue for Easter on Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is the one day of the year when you can definitely hear a child’s giggle mixed in with live music and a bark from a dog wearing bunny ears on Monument Avenue.

Easter on Parade returned this year, and the Richmond tradition was again about family, friends and fun.

“We see a lot of games, and we saw a magic trick and a lot of animals,” says Jamiyah Allison, who is attending Easter on Parade for the first time with her mother Jessica.

Each year Easter on Parade draws more than 25,000 people of all ages to Monument Avenue between Allen and Davis Avenues.

“I’ve always wanted to come,” says Rita Dolan, who is sitting in the shade to take a break from the warm weather. “I’m always cooking. I said today I’m coming. I brought my grandchildren.”

Along Monument Avenue, bands played while food vendors served up their specialties. Bonnet contests for those with two and four legs were good-natured competitions.

First Baptist Church gave kids a chance to get creative with arts and crafts.

“It brings people together, and it’s a nice Christian fellowship, I think too,” says Patsy Atsly, who went straight to Easter on Parade after the service. “It’s very nice.”

No matter what activity they enjoyed the most, everyone who ‘paraded’ down Monument Avenue made a lasting impression about the holiday.

“I love Easter!” Allison exclaims.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.