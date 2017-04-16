Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield County wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beach Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling east in the 14000 block of Beach Road at roughly 2:30 p.m. when it lost control and ran off the road into a wooded area. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue their investigation into this crash and ask that anyone with information to contact the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

