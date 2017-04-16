Keeshae Jacobs’ mother reflects on first Easter without her kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Easter is time for family, but for the mother of Keeshae Jacobs, Easter means another holiday without her daughter.

K. Jacobs, 21, was last seen last September. This Easter is also the first holiday the local mom is spending without her son, Deavon Jacobs, who was murdered in January.

“It makes me miss them more,” said Toni Jacobs. “I spent a lot of times at Deavon’s grave this weekend. Just trying to stand out there and be close to at least one of my children.”

Jacobs said she feels it in her heart that Keeshae is still alive, but that somebody has her.

“I don’t want her to be one of those kids that have been gone for 10 years or even another month or two,” Jacobs said. “I don’t want her to have to suffer, because I feel like she’s suffering and there’s nothing I can do to help her.”

Her most recent search effort includes partnering with her job, Dominion Service Company, to put Keeshae’s flier on every one of the company’s roughly 20 vans.

“I got very emotional, I was crying,” Jacobs said. “I just need one person to see this, and I’m praying that one person sees it and they call in and say I know where Keeshae is.”

T. Jacobs even has a copy of the flier on her car.

“I want it to get just out of Richmond to the surrounding counties and states around Richmond so they will know this girl is missing at well,” T. Jacobs said.

She also has a message for Keeshae if she sees this story:

“I would tell Keeshae I love her so much and that I miss her so much. I’m never giving up until I find you and you’re home with me. That’s all I want is for you to come home and be home with me.”

Anyone with information about Keeshae’s disappearance to contact the tip line at 804-801-4503 or Detective William Thompson at 804-646-3925.

