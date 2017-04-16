Home destroyed by fire in Dinwiddie County; family displaced

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a home went up in flames in Dinwiddie County Sunday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but officials tell 8News that the home was destroyed and that a family has been displaced.

A neighbor told 8News his home was also damaged by the flames.

It is unclear at this time what caused the blaze as crews continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

