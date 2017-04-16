Giants put outfielder Parker on DL with broken collarbone

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jarrett Parker was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, a day after he broke his collarbone by slamming into the fence while catching a fly ball.

The 28-year-old, hitting .143 in nine games this season, robbed Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu of a potential extra-base hit in the Rockies’ 5-0 win Saturday at San Francisco.

San Francisco recalled left-hander Steven Okert from the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats to take Parker’s place on the active roster. Okert, recalled for the second time this season, allowing one hit in two scoreless innings during two appearances for Sacramento.