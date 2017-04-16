Creighton Road reopens after crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Creighton Road is back open after a one-car crash.

Henrico County dispatchers tell us the accident happened at 2:14 a.m. on Sunday on Creighton Road between St. Paul’s Baptist Church and the Hanover County line .

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash which knocked down power lines.

Dominion Power was on the scene to repair the power lines that are laying across the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

