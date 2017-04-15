Richmond firefighter injured during house fire, 4 people displaced

8News viewer video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One Richmond firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire.

Crews were called at 6:56am to the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane, once on scene, heavy fire and smoke were coming from the side and the back of the home.

The fire was marked under control at 7:36am. No report on any other injuries.

Investigators are working on determining a cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is being notified to assist 3 adults and one child.

