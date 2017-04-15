Golden egg find wins Richmond kids new wheels

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) The Southside Community Center field was an Easter egg oasis Saturday.

Eggs in ever color imaginable were tucked away in pockets of grass.

The Village of Faith Ministries held an egg hunt going on for ages 3 through 12.

Children lucky enough to find golden eggs took home a new bike.

The group gave away a total of 110 bikes from Hello Kitty to Spider Man.

“We want to promote healthy living. We want to promote our kids being healthy in our communities and so what better way than to give them a bicycle,” said Pastor Michael Jones.

The event was made possible by a host of donors and volunteers.

“East End Pediatrics and Addie Briggs has given us donations each year,” said Jones.