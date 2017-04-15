Crews battle two-alarm fire in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a warehouse near Franklin and 21st streets.
The call came in around 3:07 and they were on scene by 3:10.
It was marked under control before 4:30.
No reports of any injuries.
