Blue tops White, 27-24, in Spiders football’s spring game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The blue team rallied late in the Richmond Spiders football program’s spring game to overtake the white team 27-24, thanks to player of the game Joe Mancuso.

Mancuso threw for 111 yards, rushed for 39 and scored three total touchdowns, including the go-ahead scoring pass to Caleb Drake with under a minute to play in the game. The game concluded a successful first spring camp under first year Spiders head coach Russ Huesman.

Kevin Johnson, the redshirt junior who came on last year during the Spiders FCS playoff run, continued his high-level of play with 138 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-18 passing.

Dashon Tibbs, senior wide receiver named a team captain, caught six passes for 76 yards on the blue team.