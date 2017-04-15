7 year old girl shot in the leg in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl shot in the leg.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:15 pm Saturday in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, they found the little girl shot in the leg.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

