7 year old girl shot in the leg in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl shot in the leg.
Dispatchers received a call at 2:15 pm Saturday in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, they found the little girl shot in the leg.
The little girl was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.