Why your LLS donation matters: Meet the 2017 Boy Of The Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jack Becker is full of life in his backyard, kicking his soccer ball around with his twin sister Ellie and brother Landon. It’s a stark contrast to the very sick little boy who was at VCU’s Children’s Hospital just one year ago.

“When I was at home, I felt pretty bad since I just felt sick all the time,” Jack recalled.

“Every night he was sick,” added Jack’s father, Paul Becker. “He was developing these arthritis type symptoms in his hands and feet to the point he had trouble walking.”

The diagnosis for the Henrico first grader: T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

“Both kidneys infiltrated completely,” said Stephanie Becker, Jack’s mom.

“It was obviously devastating,” P. Becker said.

“Your life takes on a whole different spin as days revolve around side effects and symptoms, and then getting them to clinic to be treated,” S. Becker explained.

“The first few times, I was scared when they accessed my port because I thought it was really going to hurt because they put a needle in me,” J. Becker admitted.

“It was grueling,” S. Becker added. “Going to clinical sometimes two or three times a week, a number of spinal taps, blood transfusions.”

“On days that I can’t eat, I feel pretty bad because my tummy just hurts,” J. Becker said.

Through those grueling days, the Becker family found comfort from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s resources and support system.

“They are on the cutting edge of so much progress,” S. Becker said.

“We have other friends who have also experienced leukemia and are taking drugs currently that are developed by LLS,” P. Becker said.

Today Jack is in maintenance. There’ still some chemo, but he’s back in school.

“He might be the only kid thrilled when that bus comes at 7:43 in morning,” S. Becker said.

He’ll be back on the soccer field again next week.

“One of my friends from school is going to be on my team,” J. Becker said.

He’s an inspiration and the LLS Boy Of The Year — a title he’s having fun with.

“I like all the parties,” he admitted.

Jack will have a party this Saturday as he and his twin celebrate turning 9 years old.

You can help others like Jack by attending RVA on Display April 22. It’s part of 8News Anchor Kerri O’Brien’s Woman of the Year Campaign to raise money for LLS.

It’s a men’s and women’s fashion show. Jack, Mayor Stoney and some of the 8News crew will be modeling RVA fashions.Your ticket is a direct donation to LLS.

Interested in purchasing tickets? Click here.

