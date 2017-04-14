Virginia state parks offer new triathlon competition

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Parks are offering triathletes a new type of competition: who can cover the most ground in races at six state parks.

The state plans to award prizes to triathletes who cover the greatest mileage. The six races combine for 156.7 miles of running, biking and swimming, as well as canoeing or kayaking.

Prizes include camping equipment from REI and state park gift certificates.

The first race is the James River State Park Adventure Triathlon on April 22. The final race is in October, at the Pocahontas State Park.

