VCU Police: Man displays gun, robs victim of earbuds and lighter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a victim near VCU’s campus overnight.

According to police, just before 2:30 a.m., Richmond Police received reports of a robbery in the 700 block of N. Harrison Street.

Police said the suspect approached the victim, raising his shirt to display a black wooden revolver in his waistband. The suspect then took the victim’s earbuds and lighter fleeing north on Harrison Street.

Police described the suspect as a black male, late 30’s-early 40’s, possible goatee, braces or metallic mouthpiece, wearing a dew rag, black t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation and have increased patrols in the area.

