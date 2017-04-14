‘To know Sam is to adore Sam’: Vigil held for slain VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil was held Friday for slain VCU student Samuel Kwarteng, the 20-year-old VCU student who was shot to death during an altercation early Thursday morning.

Kwarteng, 20, of Alexandria, was a senior electrical engineer major in VCU’s School of Engineering. He was also a brother of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the university.

"To know Sam is to adore Sam," says a friend who's known him since 7th grade. She thanks God for putting him in her life. #longlivesamk pic.twitter.com/E3qDWd7BeD — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) April 14, 2017

The altercation that led to Kwarteng’s death took place at an off-campus home in the 1200 block of West Moore Street. The suspect, 20-year-old Emmanuel Jordan, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police said Jordan was not affiliated with VCU.

Matthew McClellan attended tonight’s vigil and spoke with friends and classmates of Kwarteng. Watch his full report tonight on 8News at 11.

