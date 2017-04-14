Tax Day preps: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tax Day is around the corner and we have everything you need to know if you plan to file by the deadline.

First, you want to make sure you meet the deadline by filing your taxes this year by Tuesday, April 18. The penalties for filing late could be 10 times higher than the penalty for paying late. It’s easy to file for an extension and there’s help available for taxpayers on the IRS website.

For parents, there are three tax benefits you should take advantage of. This includes the dependency exemption, child tax credit, and deducting a portion of childcare expenses for children under the age of 13.

The IRS spends year-round trying to identify tax scams. There are ways you can protect your information.

If you get a call from a phone scammer, check with the institution (bank, IRS, or utility company) first before giving into the threat. You should never give out your personal information over the phone or in an email.

All scammers need is a taxpayer’s name, social security number and date of birth to take advantage of the person’s identity and tax refund.

