Take a ‘paws’ from work Monday with RACC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is inviting the community to take a ‘paws’ for the work day, and help them raise money.

On Monday, April 17, RACC is partnering with Canine Adventure and Sugar Shack to bring your office an opportunity to snuggle with adoptable animals and snack on delicious donuts. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will deliver animals in exchange for a donation. One hundred dollars earns you 30 minutes and $200 earns you one hour.

To sign up, email workdaypaws@gmail.com.

