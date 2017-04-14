Students plan memorial for VT victims

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A tribute of flowers and notes continues to grow at the memorial for 32 students and faculty members who were killed in a shooting at Virginia Tech nearly a decade ago.

As organizers finalize plans for a weekend of remembrance events on campus, WFXR’s Bill Wadell met with two current students who are helping to organize the commemoration.

Pat Finn said he remembers honoring the shooting victims when he was just a middle school student in New Jersey.

“There was never a doubt in my mind I wanted to go anywhere else. It was an early decision, only school I applied to,” said Finn. “I was in 6th grade and I wanted to spread that passion I had for Virginia Tech. I went around with a maroon sharpie and wrote VT’s on everyone’s hands in my classes.”

The son of Virginia Tech alumni, Finn is now the President of the Class of 2017.

“No one deserves a tragedy, but at the same time, it has made this community stronger and this community that more tight knit,” said Finn.

Tara Reel is also helping with plans for the memorial events this weekend.

The graduate student said she’s older than most students on campus, and she wants the new generation of Hokies to remember the faces of the victims at the memorial and their stories.

“Through this tragedy the community really came together, and when you step on this campus you feel something very different, you feel like you always have a friend wherever you walk,” said Reel. “Some of the students who are coming onto the campus of Virginia Tech now were very young when this happened. It’s really teaching them about the 32 people who had these vibrant lives that unfortunately were cut short.”

