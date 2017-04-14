Prince William County police searching for missing, endangered teen

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Northern Virginia are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered juvenile.

Police in Prince William County said that Tony Wilds Thurber went missing around noon Thursday. Police said that the 17-year-old left voluntarily, but that he may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Tony Wilds Thurber is described as a teenage white male, standing about 5’11”, and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black “Washington D.C.” hoodie, a black jacket, black shoes and unknown colored pants.

He may be in possession of a skateboard.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.