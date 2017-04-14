Positively Richmond: Virginia Tech alumni to honor lives by saving lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech alumni everywhere are still coming to terms with what happened on their beloved campus on April 16, 2007.

“I think it’s something that is always going to be a part of Virginia Tech,” says Jason Habel, a 2000 graduate.

As they began processing the tragedy ten years ago, it made alumni want to take action to keep the legacy of the fallen alive.

“I think April has a special emphasis on service,” Habel explains. “Remember those victims.”

The Richmond chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association is holding blood drives on April 17, 18 and 19 to save lives in honor of everyone who lost theirs.

Members hope to collect more than 100 units of blood over the three days.

Their initial feelings of grief and the questions of how the campus would recover have been replaced with an alumni community determined to give back.

“In the ten years since, I think all alumni are able to say this is the Virginia Tech that I know,” he says. “The togetherness, the caring, I think, has really grown since that event.”

About the blood drives, Habel adds, “At the time of that tragedy, Hokies were overwhelmed by the togetherness of the community, how everyone became a Hokie for the day or the week or the months afterwards, and we’re just asking RVA to do that again, to become Hokies for a day to help us to meet our goal of 100+ units and again to remember those lives lost ten years ago.”

The Richmond chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association is teaming up with both Virginia Blood Services and the American Red Cross for the blood drives.

The event on April 17 will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Cobb Technologies, 1000 Technology Park Drive in Glen Allen.

On April 18, the blood drive happens from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 5000 Pouncey Tract Road in Glen Allen.

The blood drive on April 19 goes on from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at RiverFront Plaza, 901 East Byrd Street, Suite 115 in Richmond.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are also available. Sign up for a time and location that works for you here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.