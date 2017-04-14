RPD: 2 people shot in Carver neighborhood near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near VCU’s campus early Friday morning.

According to Richmond Police, two people were shot on Catherine and Bowe Streets in the Carver neighborhood. Both shooting victims were sent to the hospital with conditions still unclear at this time.

VCU Police sent an alert to students telling them to stay indoors at 5:20 a.m. VCU sent another alert at 6:05 a.m. saying the situation has been resolved and to resume normal activity.

This morning’s shooting is just blocks away from Thursday’s fatal shooting of a VCU student.

