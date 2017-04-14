Hopewell water system flush begins next week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Starting on Monday, April 17, residents in the City of Hopewell and Prince George County will have their water systems flushed.

The flushing will be performed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through May 29. Virginia American Water says the annual maintenance may cause problems with taste, discoloration, and/or loss of water pressure.

During flushing work, crews will open fire hydrants and will allow water to flow freely for a short period of time. The effort aims to provide residents with high-quality water by removing mineral deposits and sediments.

If problems persist or customers have questions, call Virginia American Water’s toll-free, 24-hour customer service line at 800-452-6863.

