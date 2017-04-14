Hopewell residents can toss trash for free during “Clean-up Week”

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Keep Hopewell Beautiful in partnership with the Hopewell Public Works Department has scheduled Spring Citywide Clean-up from Saturday, April 15, to Saturday, April 22.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in this effort by cleaning around their homes and along their streets. Hopewell residents may dispose of trash at no charge at the Citizen Convenience Center located at 507 Station Street, behind Fire Station #1.

There will be the usual $10.25 fee for the removal of freon to dispose of appliances. Hours of operation during “Spring Clean-Up” at the Citizen Convenience Center are 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The following items will not be accepted at the Citizen Convenience Center: concrete, masonry, garbage (items normally disposed of in your trash toter), paint of any kind, batteries, automobile motors, and hazardous waste materials. Tires are limited to four (4) per citizen, and they must be separated from the rim. There can be no more than eight (8) tires per household. Firestone Tire located in the Cavalier Square Shopping Center is partnering with the City and will also accept up to four (4) tires per person and batteries (no limit) during Spring Clean-Up Week.

Remember, “Spring Clean-Up” activities apply to Hopewell residents only.

