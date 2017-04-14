Free park admission offered for weekends during National Park Week

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Admission to national parks will be free for two weekends in April as part of National Park Week.

The celebratory week begins on April 15 with Junior Ranger Day. April 22 is Earth Day, and April 23 is Park Rx Day.

Visitors can get into parks free on April 15-16 and April 22-23.

For more information about national parks in Virginia, click here.

