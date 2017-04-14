Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Duputies looking for suspect who stole wallet, illegally used credit cards

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Dinwiddie County are looking for a suspect who they say stole several credit cards and cash from a wallet out of a vehicle.

Police said the man stole the wallet from a vehicle parked at a business in the 25000 block of Hofheimer Way in North Dinwiddie.

Shortly thereafter, the stolen credit cards were used to purchase electronics and shoes at various stores in the Southpark Mall area in Colonial Heights.

Police said that in all, $6,000 worth of purchases were made with the cards.

Investigators were able to provide the above image from security video of a suspect using the stolen credit cards and a vehicle the suspect was traveling in.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the case. Anyone with information can call Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.